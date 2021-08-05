An investigation was conducted and resulted in the seizure of various amounts of suspected illegal drugs including fentanyl, crystal meth, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroine. (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit)

Gang cops seize drugs, gun during vehicle stop in Kelowna

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit located a cache of illegal drugs, weapons and a firearm.

B.C.’s gang cops arrested one man and seized a large cache of drugs and weapons during a vehicle stop in the Kelowna area on Wednesday.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) was conducting proactive enforcement in the Kelowna area when they noticed a vehicle being driven by a lone male driver. The driver made several Motor Vehicle Act violations, so officers pulled the vehicle over.

An investigation was conducted and resulted in the seizure of various amounts of suspected illegal drugs including fentanyl, crystal meth, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin. Weapons were also seized, including brass knuckles and several knives. A modified handgun, a large amount of ammunition and cash were also seized.

“The male was released pending further investigation and criminal charges,” said the CFSEU-BC in a news release.

