Local RCMP will receive aid from special forces unit this weekend. (File photo)

Gang enforcement team headed to Revelstoke for biker event

The Uniform Gang Enforcement Team will be in Revelstoke at The Revel-Stoked Rager at Peaks Lodge

Members of a special forces unit will be sent to Revelstoke this weekend to assist local RCMP officers with a biker event.

Members of the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team will be in Revelstoke at The Revel-Stoked Rager event at Peaks Lodge on Saturday Sept. 11 to deter any gang-related activity.

Biker events have been known to attract members of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs, an organization often connected to drug dealing and significant violence, said the RCMP in a news release.

In July, Cranbrook residents witnessed two rival gang groups fight in an incident that sent five people to hospital with stab wounds and resulted in a significant police response.

“The attendance of CFSEU UGET teams into the Revelstoke area is appreciated by the local detachment,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP. “CFSEU works very closely with the detachment, assisting us in our efforts to ensure the safety of residents and visitors when large events occur in our community.”

The uniform gang enforcement team conducts highly visible enforcement in collaboration with the police of the jurisdiction.

Gangs often use events such as this to promote their clubs and recruit new members.

The Revel-Stoked Rager begins on Friday as a group of motorcycle enthusiasts ride from Langley to Revelstoke. The event on Saturday will consist of a stunt show with musical performances.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
