Gangster charged with Naramata murder appears in Kelowna court

Ekene Anigbo was arrested 2 years after the mother of a man charged with double homicide was killed

After two years of investigations into a series of homicides in Naramata in 2021, three people have been arrested and appeared in court on April 18.

Ekene Anigbo, who was arrested on April 14, appeared in Kelowna court from prison for a bail hearing for a charge of first degree murder.

Jalen Falk was also charged with first degree murder and Shahram Tokhy was arrested with charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Anigbo was in prison, for unrelated charges, when police entered the facility and arrested him for the 2021 murder of Kathy Richardson. Anigbo is unable to be released on bail as he is incarcerated for firearms-related charges.

Kathy Richardson, a volunteer firefighter and hairdresser from Naramata was killed on June 9, 2021, one month after a her son, Wade Cudmore, allegedly killed two men in Naramata.

On May 11, 2021, brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found dead in Naramata. Wade Cudmore, Richardson’s son, and Anthony Graham were believed to be implicated in the deaths, but were not arrested and charged with murder until June 18.

On May 17, the Vancouver Police department issued a public warning for “gangsters” who were believed to be a risk to the public, and Anigbo made the list.

“Our police intelligence leads us to believe that the individuals we have identified today may be targeted by rival gang members,” said Chief Const. Adam Palmer, with the Vancouver Police Department. “My greatest concern right now, related to the ongoing gang violence, is that an innocent bystander will be hurt or killed during a shooting targeting a gangster.”

On June, 9, Richardson was found dead in her home in Naramata. No charges were made at the time.

In October 2021, Anigbo was arrested after being wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for breaching probation and assault. At the time of the arrest, Angibo had multiple guns and ammunition in his possession and was charged with firearms related offences.

After two years of investigations into the death of Richardson, Anigbo and co-accused Falk were charged with first degree murder of Richardson on April 14, 2023.

Shahram Tokhy was arrested with charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to an RCMP release, other individuals were identified and arrested as co-conspirators in these homicides and attempted murder, and all have been released without charges so far.

Cudmore remains in custody awaiting the double homicide trial, that is set to begin in 2024 in Kelowna, after it was moved from Penticton due to the complexity of the case. Graham remains at large with warrants out for his arrest.

READ MORE: Third Lower Mainland gang member charged after arrests in murder of Naramata woman

READ MORE: Lower Mainland gang members charged in murder of B.C. volunteer firefighter

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownamurder