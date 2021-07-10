(West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Contributed)

(West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Contributed)

Garage fire behind West Kelowna church deemed suspicious

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation

A small garage fire behind a West Kelowna church has been deemed suspicious by West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR).

Fire crews knocked down the fire, located at the Grace Lutheran Church on Hudson Road, Friday evening (July 9). Initially reported as a grass fire, it was upgraded to a structure fire after flames extended from outside of the building to the garage, damaging the exterior and contents inside.

According to WFKR, the garage was used to store maintenance materials for the church property.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Developer looking for community input on former Kelowna RCMP site proposal
Next story
Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park under control

(BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)
Wildfire sparks north of West Kelowna

(West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Contributed)
Garage fire behind West Kelowna church deemed suspicious

The fire that broke out late Friday night, July 9, is now classified as being under control by BC Wildfire. The evacuation order for homes along Clarke Road was lifted earlier that morning. (Rick Windsor/Facebook)
Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire