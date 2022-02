The fire was reported at a home on Paynter Road

A fire reportedly burning inside a garage connected to a home in West Kelowna was quickly extinguished Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a home at 3377 Paynter Road about 2 p.m.

Crews were able to get flames quickly under control.

Witnesses said no one appeared to be injured in the incident, however, RCMP and an ambulance were on scene.

