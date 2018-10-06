Garbage cleanup kicks off near Kelowna airport

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is tackling garbage along Posthill Lake Road

An annual garbage cleanup is being held this morning along Posthill Lake Road by the Okanagan Forest Task Force, a volunteer organization which is spearheaded by Kelowna man Kane Blake.

Starting at 9 a.m., Blake said volunteers will be cleaning up everything from burnt trucks to shooting range garbage.

This is about the eighth time the group will be cleaning up the forest service road near the airport.

Bags and gloves are provided by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, and tipping fees are waved for the dump for participants.

READ MORE: Volunteers free Rutland streets of garbage

Since 2016, Blake said the group has removed about 159,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage from various forest service roads in the Central Okanagan.

He said not many volunteers have signed up because it’s Thanksgiving weekend.

Companies including TNT Trucking, ABC Recycling and WINN Rentals Ltd. have also donated supplies to the group.

“We’ll be cleaning out the party pit again, from all the burnt pallets,” he said. “More bodies make shorter work.”

The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until the garbage is cleaned up.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Water advisory ends in West Kelowna
Next story
Dog park moves in Kelowna

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out this week’s popular stories from Kelowna and Lake Country

Garbage cleanup kicks off near Kelowna airport

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is tackling garbage along Posthill Lake Road

Dog park moves in Kelowna

The temporary Rowcliffe dog park has changed as the Central Green project continues

Kelowna auto collision company gets $15 million boost

Lift Auto Group recently received a $15 million investment from the Canadian Business Growth Fund

Water advisory ends in West Kelowna

The water quality advisory for the Pritchard/Sunnyside System has ended

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Learn more about Peachland councillor candidate Pam Cunningham

Cunningham is president of the World of Wheels and has been for the past eight years.

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Most Read