Garbage cleanup kicks off near Kelowna airport

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is tackling garbage along Posthill Lake Road

An annual garbage cleanup is being held this morning along Posthill Lake Road by the Okanagan Forest Task Force, a volunteer organization which is spearheaded by Kelowna man Kane Blake.

Starting at 9 a.m., Blake said volunteers will be cleaning up everything from burnt trucks to shooting range garbage.

This is about the eighth time the group will be cleaning up the forest service road near the airport.

Bags and gloves are provided by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, and tipping fees are waved for the dump for participants.

Since 2016, Blake said the group has removed about 159,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage from various forest service roads in the Central Okanagan.

He said not many volunteers have signed up because it’s Thanksgiving weekend.

Companies including TNT Trucking, ABC Recycling and WINN Rentals Ltd. have also donated supplies to the group.

“We’ll be cleaning out the party pit again, from all the burnt pallets,” he said. “More bodies make shorter work.”

The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until the garbage is cleaned up.

