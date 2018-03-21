Kelowna Garbage truck catches fire

Police and fire crews had a smelly situation on their hands Wednesday afternoon

A fire in the load of a garbage truck caught on fire March 21, 2018. - Image: Carli Berry

Traffic is being re-directed around a large pile of garbage on Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

Just after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to an area near the 7-11 on Lakeshore after a garbage truck had pulled to the side of the road, with its load on fire.

Fire crews knocked the down the blaze but couldn’t get it completely out, so the contents had to be dumped onto the ground.

“The driver noticed smoke coming from the back so he called us right away,” said Tim Hill of the KFD. “We tried to cool it down but with something like this we have to dump it.”

The fire, and the garbage are now in mop up mode. Police was also called to the scene and a loader is being brought in to deal with the clean-up and help completely extinguish the blaze.

