A garbage truck caught on fire at the parking lot of a West Kelowna school. (Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)

A garbage truck caught on fire at the parking lot of a West Kelowna school. (Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)

Garbage truck fire extinguished at West Kelowna school

The fire happened at the parking lot of Mar Jok Elementary

West Kelowna fire crews quickly extinguished a garbage truck fire before it could spread anywhere.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 2), crews were called to the parking lot of Mar Jok Elementary for a garbage truck on fire.

Crews found heavy smoke coming out of the truck’s dump box. Fire crews took out the contents of the truck and dumped everything onto the parking lot.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

READ MORE:

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon
Next story
Portion of KLO Road closed after collision

Just Posted

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. The fire grew to an estimated 824 ha, according to a BC Wildfire update on Sunday, July 24. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)
Scattered precipitation helped with Brenda Creek wildfire behaviour

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Portion of KLO Road closed after collision

A garbage truck caught on fire at the parking lot of a West Kelowna school. (Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)
Garbage truck fire extinguished at West Kelowna school

The North Westside Transfer Station is closed due to an evacuation order affecting Westshore Estates, so users are now asked to go to the Traders Cove Transfer Station. (Black Press - file photo)
Evacuation order closes North Westside Transfer Station