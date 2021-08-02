Garbage truck fire extinguished at West Kelowna school

The fire happened at the parking lot of Mar Jok Elementary

A garbage truck caught on fire at the parking lot of a West Kelowna school. (Dave Ogilvie/Contributed)

West Kelowna fire crews quickly extinguished a garbage truck fire before it could spread anywhere.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 2), crews were called to the parking lot of Mar Jok Elementary for a garbage truck on fire.

Crews found heavy smoke coming out of the truck’s dump box. Fire crews took out the contents of the truck and dumped everything onto the parking lot.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

