Smoke and flames from Garrison Lake fire are visible from Highway 3. Photo BC Wildfire

Garrison Lake fire again visible from Highway 3 near Princeton

Fire now officially classed as ‘held’

While the Garrison Lake wildfire, burning southwest of Princeton, is now classified as ‘held,’ recent weather changes have sparked new activity.

“Warm, dry weather is causing an increase of fire behavior for the wildfire, including occasional trees flaring up. There is no immediate risk and crews on the ground are actively extinguishing hot spots on the west side of Highway 3,” states a BC Wildfire release Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Flames are again visible from the highway.

Active wildfire suppression continues. Hot spots in Manning Park continue to produce smoke that is highly visible from Highway 3 and surrounding areas.

The fire is measured at 14,564 hectares.

Related: Evacuation order rescinded for Garrison Lake wildfire, near Princeton

Related: UPDATE: Skaha Creek wildfire now held, evacuation alerts lifted

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:mailto:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today

Just Posted

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Developer sues City of Kelowna for ‘bad faith’ decision to reject subdivision

Vernon’s Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and president of the Craft Distillers Guild of B.C., has announced a petition campaign to help local craft distilleries getting the excise tax reduced to a comparable level with craft breweries. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan distilleries seek par on excise tax

Dan Glasscock, the traffic safety officer for School District 23 and the City of Kelowna, helps students and families cross Ziprick Road outside of Springvalley Middle and Elementary schools during the first day of school on Sept. 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
School zone awareness event hosted outside of Kelowna elementary school

Despite the loss, the White Rock Lake wildfire is now deemed under control. (Sandy Brandt photo)
No more spread expected as White Rock Lake fire under control