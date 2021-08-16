Garrison Lake fire grows to 14,000 hectares

The Garrison Lake wildfire, burning southwest of Princeton, grew to 14,000 hectares over the weekend, according to BC Wildfire.

The aggressive fire behaviour was blamed on strong westerly winds.

Information officer Bryan Zandberg told The Spotlight on Monday the fire was growing in several areas. However, a 20-person crew has just been assigned to the blaze.

“We are hoping for good news about more resources in the coming days,” said Zandberg.

The focus for Monday, Aug. 16 “with all the activity is just working these hotspots along Highway 3, Kennedy Lake and we are busy in East Gate. All our resources are really around communities and the critical infrastructure.”

On Saturday the fire breached Highway 3 at the south fork of Sunday Creek. Those flames were extinguished quickly, he said.

“We got water on it right away,” said Zandberg.

An attack crew from Merritt worked through the night mopping up and trying to calm flames moving again towards the corridor.

Also on Sunday, 225 recreation properties at Kennedy Lake were evacuated because of Garrison Lake, while 141 properties in and near East Gate remained under evacuation order.

