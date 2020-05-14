Gas main upgrade on Old Okanagan Highway, expect delays

Work will start on May 19 between Reece Road and Gosset Road

Expect delays along Old Okanagan Highway next week starting on May 19.

FortisBC crews will be in the area for a major gas main upgrade. The work will be between Reece Road and Gosset Road, and construction will take approximately five weeks, according to city staff.

The gas main work will affect sections of the northbound lane, road shoulder and sidewalk.

Traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating, with personnel directing drivers. There will be intersection control at Old Okanagan Highway and Butt Road as well.

The city is asking drivers to slow down in the area for the safety of the crews and traffic controllers during work hours.

For more information, call the City of West Kelowna at 778-797-8840.

