Gas prices below $2 per litre around the Okanagan

For the first time since May, gas prices in Kelowna are under $2 per litre.
At most gas stations, prices read $199.9 per litre. According to GasBuddy.com, two gas stations in Highway 33 are at $197.9 per litre.
The lowest price is at Costco, where it is $189.9 per litre.
Gas prices are down all across the Okanagan, including $199.9 in Penticton, $193.9 in Salmon Arm, and $189.9 in Vernon.
Despite the welcome dip in prices, 94 of the top 100 priciest gas stations in Canada are in B.C.
