Gas is down in the Okanagan, selling for 109.9 per litre at more than ten gas stations in Kelowna. (Photo - Jen Zielinski)

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy continues to plummet

Gas is as cheap as 109.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Gas prices in the Central Okanagan have dropped after stock markets around the world continue to plunge in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, oil traded for less than $30 a barrel, the lowest price since 2016. Analysts said prices may continue to decline as the coronavirus pandemic impacts demand and Saudi Arabia and Russia battle for market share.

Countries around the world, including Canada, are trying to take the appropriate measures to slow the spread of the virus, which is also reducing the demand for crude oil and products such as gasoline.

Currently, in Kelowna gas is selling for as low as 109.9 cents per litre at more than ten gas stations throughout the city.

In Penticton, it’s selling for an average of 110.9 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Health Minister praises Kelowna MLA for working together during COVID-19 crisis

READ MORE: New measures implemented in Kelowna to slow spread of COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Just Posted

New 50-unit affordable housing facility unveiled in Rutland

Each suite features a kitchenette, bed and bathroom for occupants

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy continues to plummet

Gas is as cheap as 109.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

Health Minister praises Kelowna MLA for working together during COVID-19 crisis

Norm Letnick is the Liberal Party’s health critic

West Kelowna Warriors add depth with two off-season signings

Pat Lawn and Jack Cronin will join the Warriors for the 2020-21 season

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

COVID-19 adds a little sunshine to the adventures of a Salmon Arm couple

Timing was perfect for a couple of travellers touring Vietnam

COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Big celebration at Kelly O’Bryans, however, have been postponed over COVID-19

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

Most Read