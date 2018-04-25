Gas prices spike overnight in Kelowna

Hope you filled your gas tank last night.
Gas prices in the Central Okanagan rose with the sun this morning, jumping from $1.32 a litre to as high as $1.47 a litre. There were a couple of hold outs at the lower price point — Super Save Gas in West Kelowna had line ups to as commuters tried to get a comparative deal of $1.36.
Throughout the valley, prices are similar, though Vernon is yet again the cheapest. GasBuddy is reporting that they are sitting at around $1.23 a litre.
Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.com, has pointed to a months-long national trend in which Canadians are seeing an average increase of 15 cents a litre compared to last year.
Causes include increased demand, gas shortages, and refineries shutting down for spring maintenance.
