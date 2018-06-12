Gas shortage hits Kelowna

Stations in Kelowna and West Kelowna are reporting there’s no gas

The gas shortage that started in Northern B.C. last week has made its way to Kelowna.

The Shell station in West Kelowna reported it is completely out of gas, with a little diesel left.

The Petrocan in Kelowna on Highway 33 is also out of gas, but Petrocans in other locations around the city have reported they still have it.

“We continue to experience a gasoline supply shortage in parts of B.C.,” said Nicole Fisher, spokesperson for Suncor Energy (which owns Petro-Canada). “We understand that this is an inconvenience to our customers, we apologize and are working to mitigate the impacts.”

Planned maintenance at Canadian refineries has caused the shortage, but work is underway to truck fuel to those that are lacking.

“Our Edmonton Suncor refinery is back in service so it’s a matter of replenishing stations,” said Fisher.

The shortage is also felt at select stations across Western Canada — including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

