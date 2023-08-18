Gas stations lined up as residents escape Okanagan wildfires

As Central Okanagan residents brace to leave town or are leaving town already due to spreading wildfire, the gas stations have been bombared with vehicles.

Lineups have quickly formed at stations across the region. Those who are on evacuation alert or order should fill their tanks immediately to prepare.

Despite a spike in the ened for gasoline, prices have mostly remained steady across the region so far, with an average of 191.6 according to gasbuddy.com.

READ MORE: Students residences evacuated at UBC Okanagan due to Kelowna wildfires

READ MORE: Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireCity of KelownaGas pricesOkanagan