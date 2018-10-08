Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

A gasoline-like substance found in the area where the Trans Mountain pipeline runs through Surrey, B.C., has been traced to a private home, the province’s environment ministry said Sunday evening.

The pipeline was shut down earlier in the day amid an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance found in a ditch.

But in a statement Sunday night, the provincial environment ministry said the spill had been “traced to a private residence.”

Earlier Sunday, the ministry said it was notified about the smell at 1:15 a.m.

“A (vacuum) truck is on scene and cleaning up sheens as they are found,” the initial statement from the ministry said, adding the pipeline was shut down as a “precautionary measure.”

Assistant fire chief Shelley Morris with Surrey Fire Services said a call came in around 11 p.m. Saturday night about a gasoline smell in the area.

“We sent someone to investigate and they did find some petroleum products in a ditch,” she said in an interview Sunday.

She said there was not much petroleum odour in the area by the evening.

A statement from Trans Mountain said the company was investigating an odour complaint, but had found no evidence the source was the pipeline.

“We are doing air monitoring in the area and there is no risk to the public at this time,” it said.

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline was owned by Kinder Morgan Canada until earlier this year, when the federal government bought it for $4.5 billion.

The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa’s approval of a plan to triple the pipeline’s capacity, ruling it was done without a proper review of environmental impacts or adequate consultation of Indigenous people.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Just Posted

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Kelowna’s own The Wild! to open BreakOut West Festival

The party-hard rock and roller’s will hit the stage Thursday night

Duane Ophus says good bye to West Kelowna Council

After 11 years, Ophus has ended his political career

Advance voting to begin for Kelowna Elections

Voting begins Oct. 10

City of Kelowna dedicates day to Myra Canyon Trestle

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has signed a proclamation

Irving Oil confirms ‘major incident’ at Saint John, N.B., oil refinery

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Entrepreneurs cook up edible pot products despite legalization delay

Ottawa has promised that legalization for edibles will come in 2018/19

Lake Country production an outrageous rock musical

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch is Oct. 11-13 and 18-20

Snow expected on Coquihalla Connector

20 centimetres expected to fall Oct. 8: Environment Canada

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Celebrate our salmon open house in Oliver

Interpreters share the story of the sockeye salmons’ 6,000-kilometre journey to the ocean and back

Most Read