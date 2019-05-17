Gasoline removed from Kelowna’s Playa Del Sol Resort after evacuation

Kelowna’s Hazmat team responded to the Playa Del Sol Resort after reports of fuel smells

  • May. 17, 2019 9:12 a.m.
  • News

A condo resort on Cook Road was evacuated Thursday afternoon as the Kelowna Fire Department Hazmat team responded to a hazardous-materials incident.

Two members of the Hazmat team entered the Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort located in the 600 block of Cook Road after smelling fuel. Using atmospheric testing equipment, the team confirmed gasoline was present and residents were evacuated.

“Discoveries made on site this morning by the Kelowna Fire Department and police have prompted an evacuation of neighbouring units inside the resort to ensure public safety,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Thursday.

READ MORE: Hazardous-material incident at hotel in West Kelowna

Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Scott Clarke said crews had issue gaining access to one unit, but they were able to complete their investigation after the tenant returned home and unlocked the door.

By 3 p.m., residents began returning to their homes and all gasoline was safely removed from the residence.

READ MORE: Strong of break-ins at Big White

One engine, a Hazmat unit and command unit, including 11 personnel, responded to the incident.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to ensure that all flammable liquids and propane should be stored appropriately in a well ventilated area,” Clarke said in a release.

Caitlin Clow
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
