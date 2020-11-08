FortisBC crew members set-up a new gate on Mount Kobau Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The gate will replace concrete blocks that were moved by trespassers. (Contributed)

FortisBC crew members set-up a new gate on Mount Kobau Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The gate will replace concrete blocks that were moved by trespassers. (Contributed)

Gate built to restrict access to private land on South Okanagan mountain

A previous blockade was removed by trespassers

The owner of private land on Mount Kobau has built a new barrier to stop trespassing.

A yellow, steel gate has been installed to restrict access after an older blockade was removed by people looking to access the mountain.

The landowner, Shawn Baenziger owner of HB Land Company Ltd., previously said he put up the blockade to protect the land.

“People wrongly assume that the land is public or already a park, posing a great risk to wildfires by trespassing with quads, pickup trucks and motorbikes,” said Baenziger in September.

“It is important that people know the land is private and that we need to protect the old stand of trees and livestock, and we will continue to restrict the access.”

The land is within an area that been proposed to become a national park.

READ MORE: Mystery solved on who put up Mount Kobau blockade

The road blockade was recently removed, prompting Baenziger to team up with FortisBC to build a bright yellow steel gate to stop trespassers.

The new gate on Mount Kobau will restrict access to private land. (Contributed photo)

The new gate will allow necessary access for FortisBC and Forest Services going to Mount Kobau from the Oliver-Cawston road.

“We use this road as access to get to our facilities on Kobau, and we want to make sure we are not trespassing on private property,” said FortisBC South Okanagan area manager Todd Romano.

Romano organized the construction of the gate with Baenziger. “I hope it helps to reduce the number of people that are trespassing on private property but people as they are, might still try to find a way in,” he said.

Further access will be restricted and the gate will be permanently closed during the fire season to protect livestock and old-growth timber on the property.

“No trespassing” signs have been in place for years but were constantly disregarded, said Baenziger. Talks of a proposed national park in the area have apparently increased traffic in this portion of private land.

Baenziger, from Kelowna, hopes people will respect the gate and pay attention to the posted signs.

“An average of 46 per cent wildfires in BC are person-caused and it must be in the interest of landowners, hunters and recreationists alike to be careful when it comes to avoiding wildfires,” said Baenziger.

READ MORE: Parks Canada not responsible for Mount Kobau blockade


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Registered nurse becomes Okanagan MLA
Next story
Procession salutes Okanagan firefighter

Just Posted

Rose Valley Elementary School. (Contributed)
COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Elementary School

SD23 announced exposures at four schools on Sunday

Glenrosa Middle School in January 2020. (Twila Amato - Capital News)
Single case of COVID-19 announced at West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Middle School

The news follows cases announced at Kelowna Secondary and Dr. Knox Middle schools earlier on Sunday

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

One new case at Dr. Knox Middle School, four more cases at Kelowna Secondary School

Fork Plant-Based Market is located at 2437 Main Street in Westbank. (Gratify/Facebook photo)
Vegan market opens in West Kelowna

Fork Plant-Based Market began operations last week

Tara Bowie was an award-winning journalist, and former Black Press editor. Photo Facebook
Former Black Press journalist killed in crash

Tara Bowie was the recipient of many industry awards

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

This suspect stole a jacket from the Atmosphere store in the Summit Shopping complex at about 5 p.m. on Nov. 5. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP. (RCMP photo)
Kamloops Mounties seek shoplifter who tried to mace store employee

The incident occurred at a business in the 1100-block of Columba Street on Nov. 5.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Group founder and event organizer Michele Rauter (left) chats with two of eight other brave individuals who took part in the Lake Country BC - Lake Plunge! group’s first dip into the frigid waters of Wood Lake at Oyama Sunday, Nov. 8. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Okanagan lake swim group plunges ahead

Nine brave souls meet for first Wood Lake dip of Lake Country BC - Lake Plunge! group

A total of 35 emergency vehicles representing fire, police, search and rescue and ambulance gathered in Lake Country Sunday morning, Nov. 8, for a procession of emergency vehicles saluting late Lake Country firefighter Karl Featherstone. He died of a cardiac event at home, at age 47, Oct. 11. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Procession salutes Okanagan firefighter

Karl Featherstone of Lake Country remembered as 30+ vehicles take part to honour fallen colleague

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, has won the Vernon-Monashee riding after mail-in and absentee votes were counted. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Registered nurse becomes Okanagan MLA

Vernon’s Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP unseats three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Farmhouse Deli will be one of the vendors at the new OK Falls winter market, offering preserves, baked goods, frozen soups and more. (Contributed)
New winter market set to launch in South Okanagan

Yes, there will be ugly Christmas sweaters

Most Read