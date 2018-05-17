Get creative with your Slurpee cup this weekend

Kelowna - It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven for two days this week

Get fancy with your Slurpee cups at 7-Elevens around the Central Okanagan for the annual Bring Your Own Cup Day.

7-Eleven Canada has announced this year’s Slurpee Bring Your Own Cup Day takes place Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19. 7-Eleven Canada invites fans to celebrate with a creative DIY vessel for BYOC Day and challenges its customers to push the boundaries even further for only $2, a 7-Eleven news release said.

Past events have seen wacky and wild vessels, from milk jugs to rice cookers and tea kettles. The fifth annual Slurpee BYOC Day is a two-day affair that is packed with creativity and mouth-watering flavours.

“Every year, Bring Your Own Cup Day is highly anticipated by our fans,” said Doug Rosencrans, general manager and vice president of 7-Eleven Canada. “Our loyal customers never fail to amaze us. The genuine fun and creativity they bring is incredible and it’s made BYOC Day one of our legacy events.”

Customers can fill up their own choice of container with a wide variety of Slurpee flavours, including three limited-time-only flavours, Crush Banana, Pepsi Black Cherry and Crush Jelly Bean – only available at 7-Eleven. BYOC Day encourages fans to get imaginative but does come with a few restrictions. Containers must be within 26 centimetres in diameter, watertight, clean and hygienic. There is a limit of one container per person per day and no refills, the release said.

Scan your 7Rewards app to earn points toward free drinks and food, such as Slurpee, croissants, snacks and sandwiches. Every 7th cup is still free. Earn double points with every scan from May 18 – 21 with the store’s Members Long Weekend. More information on Bring Your Own Cup Day is available for Canadian customers at https://www.slurpee.ca/byoc/.


