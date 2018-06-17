Adam Kveton Photo

Get dirty with a muddy obstacle course for kids

The Black Mountain Cub Crawl will be coming to Kelowna this summer

The producers of Kelowna’s first canine obstacle course, Dirty Mutter, are bringing a similar event to Kelowna this summer – Black Mountain Cub Crawl.

Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc. (RUPC) and Results 4 Life Fitness Inc. (R4L) have joined forces to create this family friendly event where youth ages 6-14 will give it their all to complete a fun and exciting muddy obstacle course.

“We wanted to create a fun, healthy event for youth in the community,” Rhonda Laturnus, founder of Results 4 Life Fitness Inc. said in a press release. “I am obsessed with obstacle races and thrilled to have this event returning for a second year.”

“Not only does this event encourage youth and families to get outside and get active, but we’re also raising money for a great cause,” Dustyn Baulkham, Executive Producer of RUPC said in a press release.

Black Mountain Cub Crawl is teaming up with The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, to raise over $5000 to support Pink Shirt Day and anti-bullying initiatives.

The event will take place on August 25. Registration opens online this Friday, June 8 at 7:30 a.m. registration start at $29.

