Get out the rain gear today and prepare to use sunscreen for the rest of the week

Expect a rainy day before sunshine this week in Kelowna.

Environment Canada is predicting a 60 per cent chance of rain today before residents will begin to see the sun for the rest of the week.

There is also a risk of thunderstorms and wind this afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to reach a high of 27 C and Thursday will be even hotter at 31 C.

