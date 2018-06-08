Get out the gumboots; rainy weather predicted for Kelowna

Put away the swimsuits because Environment Canada is predicting a rainy weekend.

Saturday is expected to reach a high of 17 C with 40 per cent chances of rain while Sunday has a high of 16 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Monday is also expected to be cooler, but only has a 30 per cent chance of rain. The rest of the week is predicted to have a mix of sun and clouds with hotter temperatures.

Snow warnings remain in effect for higher elevations including the Okanagan Connector.

