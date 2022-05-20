Get pumped at Kelowna’s new out-of-this-world fitness facility

There’s a new spot to get in shape for the summer as Planet Fitness has opened in Kelowna.

Opened on May 15, the fitness facility is a new alternative for people looking to maintain their physical and mental health.

“We started looking at Kelowna pre-COVID,” said ECP Planet Fitness Director of Operations Mark Towers. “Once we started getting back to normalcy, we got back to the drawing board and got it open.”

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Once the location was set, it took around three months to open the facility and Towers couldn’t be more excited for it.

“I knew it had been in the works,” said Towers. “People have been coming in and are really excited that we’ve come to the market.”

In less than a week, Planet Fitness has reported a pretty positive number of people signing up.

“The sign-ups have been good,” said Towers. “[They’re] on pace with our last few opens in Canada. As word travels that we actually have the doors open, that’s sure to come even heavier.”

This is the first Planet Fitness in the Okanagan and second in the Interior (Kamloops), as well as the tenth in British Columbia. Planet Fitness is located at the southeast corner of Orchard Park Mall (2271 Harvey Ave).

“It’s an absolute logical spot for us, giving it being right on the main drag and having loads of parking,” said Towers.

For more information on Kelowna’s newest fitness studio, click here.

