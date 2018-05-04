Jim and Gwen Kessler of Kelowna enjoying Rib Fest 2017 in Kelowna’s City Park

Get ready to get messy, RibFest returns to Kelowna

Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest Returning for the 3rd Year in Kelowna

What’s messy, delicious and all for a good cause? The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest, which is returning to Kelowna’s City Park for its third year.

“Our third annual RibFest is one of the ways Sunrise Rotary gives back to the community and focuses on the family. A successful fundraiser means that we can support local causes in a meaningful way. If you are of like mind, join us at City Park to enjoy the music, children’s games and oh yeah, ribs!” said Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club president Andy Griffin, in a press release.

READ MORE: FILL UP THE GRILL

For 2018, the event has been moved into August and will take over the downtown park Aug. 24 to 26. This family friendly event brings award winning Ribbers from across the country to serve up their best ribs. Visitors will enjoy live music and entertainment, a variety of vendors and a Kids Zone. A beer garden will available throughout the event’s operating hours as well.

This year, there will be five Ribbers to provide even more variety in tastes and sauces. Activities kick off on Friday August 24th at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and then Sunday 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Last year’s event attracted over 20,000 visitors and organizers this year are expecting even larger numbers as guests will be able to enjoy the warmer summer evenings outdoors.

This year’s goal is to raise $65,000; part of those funds will be used to fund JoeAnna’s House, a project spearheaded by the KGH Foundation to build a home away from home for families while their children are undergoing cancer treatments. Over the last two years, RibFest has raised over $22,000 and contributed those funds to Shoe Bank Canada, Canadian Mental Health and other local recipients.

For more information go to ribfestkelowna.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Police ask for help in finding man who poured fuel inside Salmon Arm government office
Next story
Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Just Posted

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Water advisories issued in West Kelowna

The advisory affects approximately 7,000 households

Myra-Bellevue park expanding

A $947,000 land parcel acquisition by province adds 16.4 hectares to park

Get ready to get messy, RibFest returns to Kelowna

Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest Returning for the 3rd Year in Kelowna

Kelowna homelessness strategy takes a housing first approach

The Journey Home Task Force is presenting its draft strategy to council Monday

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

Flooding prompts offcials to call for a state of emergency between Kamloops and Merritt

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

KingFisher boat supports Okanagan water safety

Southern Interior Safe Boating Society gets a newly outfitted rig from business/Vernon Yacht Club

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Most Read