Get rid of old tires in Kelowna this weekend

Drop them off at Okanagan College Saturday, Sept. 15

The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants your old tires.

For the third year in a row the regional district and its Mosquito program contractor Duka Environmental are teaming up with Tire Stewardship BC for this free old tire collection event.

RELATED: When the floods recede the mosquitos will fly

Last year, residents dropped off more than a thousand old, unwanted tires which helped to curb mosquito breeding habitat, according to the regional district in its news release. It only takes a few centimeters of water inside any old tires on your property to provide the perfect breeding ground for mosquito larvae. By dropping off any unwanted tires, you’ll reduce potential opportunities for mosquitoes to hatch.

Tire Stewardship BC is a not-for-profit society that manages BC’s tire recycling program. Eco fees paid by consumers purchasing tires are used to pay for transporting and recycling scrap tires in environmentally responsible ways rather than having them take up space in landfills. For information on programs offered by Tire Stewardship BC visit www.tsbc.ca.

There are resources available to help you and your family during the mosquito season. Visit the Mosquito Control page on the Regional District website regionaldistrict.com/mosquitoes for information about the program.

Tires will be accepted at Okanagan College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.


