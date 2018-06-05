Get rid of scrap metal, furniture, fridges and more

North Westside Road residents will have the chance to get rid of bulky items this month in Kelowna

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

From Wednesday June 27 through Monday, July 9 during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, you can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload, the regional district said in a news release.

This special disposal opportunity is available for residential items only including appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge. Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment, the release said.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road.

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

