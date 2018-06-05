Pixabay

Get rid of scrap metal, furniture, fridges and more

North Westside Road residents will have the chance to get rid of bulky items this month in Kelowna

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

From Wednesday June 27 through Monday, July 9 during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road Transfer Station, you can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload, the regional district said in a news release.

This special disposal opportunity is available for residential items only including appliances, scrap metal, lawn mowers and other motorized parts, household and lawn furniture. No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted. Unwanted fridges and freezers will be accepted at $15 per item, the Freon decommissioning charge. Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment, the release said.

The North Westside Road Transfer Station is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. It is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road.

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’
Next story
Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Just Posted

Get rid of scrap metal, furniture, fridges and more

North Westside Road residents will have the chance to get rid of bulky items this month in Kelowna

UBCO students ready to walk the stage

Kelowna graduation ceremonies will be held this week

Alleged violent offender arrested in Kelowna

Russell Dale McDermid remains in custody

South East Kelowna Irrigation District dissolved

Province Order in Council wraps up 98-year-old water purveyor so it can join city system

Deer hit in West Kelowna

The deer was hit this morning on Hwy 97C

Anti-pipeline protest in Kelowna

Opponents of Trans Mountain Pipeline, and Ottawa’s purchase of it, protest outside MP’s office

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster was convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Letter sent to City of Victoria cites accident with bus earlier this year that caused horses to fall

Most Read