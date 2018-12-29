Get rid of your old Christmas trees for free in Kelowna

Drop off locations are available around the Central Okanagan

If you have a real Christmas tree, don’t throw it out.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan has drop off locations for old Christmas trees around the Central Okanagan from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

All locations are free, with the exception of the Glenmore Landfill where a fee will be applied if the tree is dropped off with yard waste.

Kelowna:

• Glenmore Landfill

Located on Glenmore Drive, 8 km north of Hwy 97

250-469-8880

Open daily, 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Closed Jan. 1

Free – Maximum three Christmas tree limit per vehicle

Fees apply for Christmas tree drop off mixed in with other yard waste

• Ben Lee Park (parking lot off Houghton Road)

• Cook Road Boat Launch (on Lakeshore Road)

Lake Country

• Jack Seaton Park parking lot

1950 Camp Road

West Kelowna

• Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre

Asquith Road, off Shannon Lake Rd.

250-768-7110

Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(gates close at 3:50 pm)

Closed Jan. 1

