‘Get vaccinated,’ says Kelowna mayor after officials declare regional COVID-19 outbreak

‘If you only hear one thing today, my message is simply please get vaccinated,’ Mayor Colin Basran

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses a crowd of more than 100 people who gathered at Stuart Park on June 12 to honour the Muslim family who was attacked in London, Ont., on June 6. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is asking residents who are eligible to receive their vaccine to get it.

“Thank you to everyone in our community who has already stepped up to be vaccinated,” he said in a video posted to the city’s YouTube.

“Locally, about 75 per cent of us have now received a first dose and 57 per cent are fully vaccinated.”

Basran’s message comes after provincial health officials announced that masks are once again mandatory throughout the Central Okanagan, declaring a region-specific outbreak yesterday (July 28).

Due to rising cases in the Central Okanagan, the waiting period between doses has now been shortened to 28 days, down from the 49 day waiting period for the rest of the province.

Masks are once again mandatory in indoor public spaces and recommended in crowded outdoor spaces, especially if unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Businesses will still be able to operate provided they have a COVID-19 safety plan but if they have an exposure, they will be ordered closed when necessary.

“I also want to put in a plug for us all to continue supporting local businesses as much as possible. They are doing their part to support the ongoing public health response,” Basran said.

“Local businesses have public health safety plans in place and will continue to refine them as needed.”

The mask mandate comes at a time when Kelowna and the surrounding areas are bustling with visitors.

READ MORE: ‘Businesses are frustrated’: Kelowna chamber of commerce, tourism sector react to health restrictions

READ MORE: Pop-up vax clinic coming to downtown Kelowna

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaCoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagan