Get winter travel ideas at Kelowna’s YLW

Looking for travel ideas this winter?

Kelowna International Airport’s annual Winter Travel Event will take place Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests will be able to meet with airlines, travel agents, hotels and resorts to get helpful travel tips and information on popular destinations.

“This event is a great opportunity for locals to learn about travel options from YLW and win some great prizes,” said Sam Samaddar, YLW airport director. “We have over $9,000 in travel prizes this year, so there’s never been a better time to attend.”

This year, YLW and its partners are giving away four prize packages, including:

• All-inclusive trip for two to Riu Santa Fe in Los Cabos, Mexico, courtesy of Sunwing Vacations and Riu Resorts and Hotels;

• Round trip airfare for two to anywhere on Pacific Coastal’s B.C. network;

• Round trip airfare and accommodations for two to Whitehorse, Yukon, courtesy of Air North;

• Round trip airfare for two to Edmonton, and $500 gift card for the Premium Outlet mall, courtesy of Edmonton International Airport.

Ballots for the prize draw are $5 for 1 or $10 for 3 and will only be available at the event. All money raised will be donated to Pets and People Visiting Society, which provides training for handlers and pets in YLW’s Pet Ambassador program.

Free parking will be provided in the long-term parking lot during event hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are required to bring in their parking voucher to be validated. The event will also include complimentary wine tasting, food, and live entertainment. For more information on the Winter Travel Event, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelevent.

