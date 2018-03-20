Carli Berry/Capital News Tatum Woycheshen, four, enjoys a swing in Beasley Park and a push from her father Saturday. Temperatures for the week are expected to remain mild with a chance of rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Getting into the swing of spring

Kelowna garden shop is busy now that spring has finally arrived

Business has been brisk at the Greenery Garden Centre during the past few weeks — so has the weather.

When doors opened March 1 a high volume of Kelowna residents still wearing parkas started filing into the popular nursery for their gardening needs, exhausted by the long and cold winter that didn’t officially end until Tuesday morning.

“The bottom line is that people are done with winter and they come in the door and they’re like ‘ah’,” said Kirsten Segler, the manager of the business that has been in his family for 30 years.

“They want to get going and get gardening.”

Area residents weren’t the only ones affected by the frigid and grey winter. Plants also struggled at times.

“In February we didn’t have a lot of sunlight hours, and we did notice a bit of growth reduction,” Segler said. “But because we are in a controlled climate, we are on schedule.”

Those who are headed into the garden centre can choose from plants that are frost resistant like, pansies, primulas and English daisies. Lettuce, cabbage and onions can also be planted for those who have workable ground.

And, if Environment Canada is correct, there will be a lot of good gardening in the days ahead.

Doug Lundquist, meteorologist at Environment Canada, said the outlook for April, May and June is warmer than usual.

All computer modelling shows a high probability of above average temperatures, he said, though he couldn’t say by how much.

Lundquist also said the model doesn’t point to a specific reason for higher than average temperatures.

What’s more clear, however, is that it will take a couple of weeks before that spring warmth sets in.

“For the next week or so there will be a cooler pattern,” said Lundquist.

There’s big storm headed into California and it will affect local weather by offering cooler weather, showers and likely some overnight snowfall.

