The ghost bike installed at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Dillworth Drive in memory of Ernie Gabbs, who was killed in a collision with a semi-truck on Aug. 12, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Kelowna cyclist was killed by truck

Ernie Gabbs, 69, died at the corner of Dillworth Drive and Harvey Avenue on Aug. 12

Last weekend, a group of cycling advocates installed a memorial for a cyclist who was killed in a collision with a semi-truck.

Ernie Gabbs, a 69-year-old Kelowna resident, died at the intersection of Dillworth Drive and Harvey Avenue on Aug. 12, while riding his hand-cycle, a modified cycle for those who have lost the use of their legs.

Ernie Gabbs (Springfield Funeral Home)

Members of the Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition, a cycling advocacy and education group that has been around in Kelowna since the late 90s, set up the memorial on Aug. 18. Gabbs’ ghost bike marks the group’s fifth since it started placing them in 2015.

“We take a bike that has lived out its life and we paint it all white. We then install it at the location where the person lost their life in a way to be visible as a memorial to try and bring awareness to what’s happening on the road,” said Landon Bradshaw, former president and current member of the coalition.

READ MORE: Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing wife and two daughters returns to court

Bradshaw, a stranger to Gabbs, recalls Gabbs riding past him earlier that morning.

“He had just ridden by me about an hour and a half before (the collision) happened,” said Bradshaw.

Gabbs lost the use of his legs in a workplace accident in 1992. The bike he was riding was a bike he’d had for over 20 years, the first hand-cycle he bought after his accident.

At the installation of the memorial on Sunday, the same day as Gabbs’ funeral, Bradshaw said there were around 100 people there, including Gabbs’ friends and family.

Bradshaw said as he was bringing the bike to the memorial location on a cargo trailer attached to his bike he was met by 30-40 cyclists who met up and rode with him.

“I was in front with the ghost bike and it was really moving to see the number of people in the parking lot waiting for us to arrive,” said Bradshaw.

“A lot of times we’ll have just a few people show up; never more than 10.

“His widow thanked me for putting this together so she feels like she has someplace to come and be a bit closer to him.”

One of Gabbs’ family members donated a wheel from the bike he was riding that day, which is also now part of the memorial.

Bradshaw shared some advice for motorists to be more cautious of cyclists on the roadway.

“One of the tricks that I’ve learned—and passed on to my daughter—is counting the cyclists that you come across,” said Bradshaw.

“When you begin looking for cyclists you start seeing them.”

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Memorial grows for West Kelowna teen
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested for allegedly setting fires near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

Kelowna mothers to share grief, spread awareness for Overdose Day

Moms Stop the Harm is hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day in Kerry Park

Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to Kelowna

Kelowna is the only B.C. stop on the band’s worldwide tour

Kelowna transit system to add new routes in September

The decision is due to increase in demand, according to BC Transit

‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Kelowna cyclist was killed by truck

Ernie Gabbs, 69, died at the corner of Dillworth Drive and Harvey Avenue on Aug. 12

Memorial grows for West Kelowna teen

Jaxsn Cahill drowned at Gellatly Bay Park on Aug. 17

Okanagan RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

Vernon Supt. Shawna Baher arrests man for theft; turns out to be suspect in assault and robbery

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Police believe the car failed to stop

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience the ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

Most Read