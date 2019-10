The boat was found Thursday abandoned on the shore of Kalamalka Lake

The spooky season of Halloween is starting early in Lake Country.

The district reported finding a ‘ghost-boat’ Thursday on Kalamalka Lake shore at Pioneer Park. The boat washed up on shore with no captain and in need of removal from the shore.

The district hopes that the owner of the ‘ghostboat’ will come and claim it.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.