Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear while walking with family on North Vancouver trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

A young girl is recovering in hospital after a bear attack in North Vancouver.

BC Conservation Officer Service says the girl, 10, was walking at Rice Lake Park with her family around 3 p.m. on Friday (July 25) when she was bitten on the leg by the bear.

A bystander helped scare the bear away, the conservation service said in a statement. The girl was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no one else was injured.

The conservation services’s predator attack team was on scene Friday night searching for the bear. The park is closed to the public until further notice.

An update is expected later today.

