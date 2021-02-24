(File photo)

(File photo)

‘Give me your stuff! Oh, hello, officer’: Man surprised by Kamloops Mountie

A man trying to enter a vehicle stopped in Kamloops was greeted by an off-duty Kamloops Mountie inside

  • Feb. 24, 2021 2:00 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A would-be bandit came face-to-face with a Kamloops Mountie on a day off last weekend.

Kamloops RCMP received a report on Feb. 20 at 3:40 p.m. of a man trying to enter a vehicle stopped in an eastbound lane of Columbia Street, downtown at the intersection with Third Avenue.

“The man allegedly approached the vehicle from the south, tried to open its rear passenger door and told its occupants to give him their stuff,” Const. Crystal Evelyn said.

An off-duty police officer emerged from inside the vehicle and held the man until on-duty officers arrived. The man was transported to cells while police investigated.

Evelyn said the man claimed he had mistaken the vehicle for another one and thought he had been waved over. He was released from custody by police without charge.

READ MORE: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

