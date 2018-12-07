Glass Tiger to open for Corey Hart on Canada-wide tour

Glass Tiger will join Corey Hart’s Never Surrender cross-Canada tour next year as the opening act.

Tickets for the concert went on sale this morning with one tour stop planned for Prospera Place in Kelowna on Saturday, June 22.

An iconic Canadian band that saw its greatest success during the ’80s, Glass Tiger has been a frequent concert visitor to the Okanagan in recent years, performing concerts in the Kelowna Community Theatre and the Rock The Lake music festival, while lead singer Allan Frew has also done his own outdoor shows in past years at some Kelowna wineries.

The band originally formed in Newmarket, Ont., in the summer of 1984, then called Tokyo. After playing on the Toronto club scene and opening for Boy George at Maple Leaf Gardens, the band signed a record deal with Capitol Records and changed their name to Glass Tiger.

Their debut album, The Thin Red Line, set a record for being the fastest selling debut recording in Canadian history, going gold within weeks of its release.

It was produced by Jim Vallance, long-time song collaborator with Bryan Adams, and Adams also provided backup vocals for Glass Tiger’s first hit single “Don’t Forget Me.”

The band’s subsequent followup albums Diamond Sun and Simple Missions added more hit singles and solidified their presence on the Canadian and international music scene.

Glass Tiger includes original members Alan Frew on vocals and guitar, Sam Reid on keyboards, Al Connelly on guitar and Wayne Parker on bass along with longtime drummer Chris McNeill who joined the group in 2000.

The band’s latest album, called 31, was recorded in Nashville and produced by Canadian singer/songwriter Johnny Reid.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.