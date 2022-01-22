Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna declares COVID-19 outbreak

Interior Health (IH) has declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna retirement and long-term care facility.

On Thursday (Jan. 20), Glenmore Lodge was the most recent health centre listed on IH’s COVID-19 list.

The number of cases is unknown. The BCCDC releases weekly outbreak reports for long-term care, assisted living and independent every Wednesday.

There are now five active outbreaks in Kelowna, according to IH. Village at Smith Creek announced confirmed coronavirus cases at the facility on Jan. 16. Across the province, there are 62 declared outbreaks, with 19 of them in the Interior.

As the Omicron variant remains prevalent around the province, there are currently 33,977 active cases (6,490 in the Interior), with 924 people in hospital and 130 in critical care (ICU).

