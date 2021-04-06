Glenmore Road closed due to early-morning fire in Kelowna

Glenmore will be closed between Cross and Scenic roads “until further notice”

Glenmore and Union roads remain partially closed after an early-morning construction-site fire on Tuesday (April 6).

“Motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area as there is a crane at the site of the fire and its structural integrity still needs to be confirmed. For this same reason, the traffic advisory will remain in place until further notice,” wrote the city in a press release.

Glenmore Road will be closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road will be closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road.

Pedestrians on both roads will also be blocked. Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic and on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North will be closed.

Traffic in the area will be directed to connecting roads. Signage and personnel will help direct traffic.

