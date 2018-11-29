Glenrosa construction project nears completion

The project is scheduled to be complete by 3 p.m.

Two construction projects in the Glenrosa Neighbourhood are nearing completion and motorists will find all roads are open in Glenrosa as of 3 p.m. Nov.29.

The construction of a roundabout at Glenrosa and Webber Roads by Wiltech Developments Inc. is almost finished and the roundabout will be opened to the public by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. The intersection was required to be upgraded to provide traffic calming measures to improve safety and accommodate the addition of a fourth leg at the west side of the intersection to access the Trails development. The project was funded by the Trails development.

RELATED:Construction to start on new Kelowna high-rise hotel before the end of 2019

RELATED: Second power line for West Kelowna delayed to 2025

The Webber Road Watermain and Road Improvement Project is also nearing completion with minor finishing work remaining. The $2.8 million project involved the installation of a sidewalk in front of Glenrosa Elementary School, watermain and road replacement along sections of Webber Road and McAllister Road.

Motorists are asked to obey traffic personnel as minor finishing work continues.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder
Next story
Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Just Posted

Lake Country looking to be home of first legal pot shop in Okanagan

Licenced store selling recreational cannabis could be open in district by Christmas

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

UBC Okanagan to host discussion about Nobel Prize winners

Learn about the world-changing discoveries and achievements Dec. 10

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Glenrosa construction project nears completion

The project is scheduled to be complete by 3 p.m.

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the Surrey Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Residents may require permits for flood prevention work, financial assistance not widely received

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Most Read