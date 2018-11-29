Glenrosa construction project nears completion

The project is scheduled to be complete by 3 p.m.

Two construction projects in the Glenrosa Neighbourhood are nearing completion and motorists will find all roads are open in Glenrosa as of 3 p.m. Nov.29.

The construction of a roundabout at Glenrosa and Webber Roads by Wiltech Developments Inc. is almost finished and the roundabout will be opened to the public by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. The intersection was required to be upgraded to provide traffic calming measures to improve safety and accommodate the addition of a fourth leg at the west side of the intersection to access the Trails development. The project was funded by the Trails development.

RELATED:Construction to start on new Kelowna high-rise hotel before the end of 2019

RELATED: Second power line for West Kelowna delayed to 2025

The Webber Road Watermain and Road Improvement Project is also nearing completion with minor finishing work remaining. The $2.8 million project involved the installation of a sidewalk in front of Glenrosa Elementary School, watermain and road replacement along sections of Webber Road and McAllister Road.

Motorists are asked to obey traffic personnel as minor finishing work continues.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.