Glenrosa Elementary PAC fundraiser nets $10,000

A fundraiser concert held last month has put $10,000 back into the coffers of the Glenrosa Elementary School Parent Advisory Council.

While the police investigation is continuing into the alleged theft of $20,000 from the Glenrosa PAC bank account earlier this year, the West Kelowna community rallied together to support a charity concert held Oct. 28 to begin replacing those funds.

Amber Hall, part of the new executive installed in September for the Glenrosa Elementary PAC, said the $10,000 total included a $2,000 donation from the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club and $2,500 from Kelly O’Bryan’s mobile restaurant proceeds from being on-site at the event.

“The community really pulled together in support of us, as we even had people attending who don’t have children in the school system but who stepped up and were engaged…what was important is it was all about the kids,” Hall said.

She also noted the presence of who is now the past West Kelowna mayor, Doug Findlater, and the new West Kelowna mayor, Gord Milsom, West Kelowna councillor Stephen Johnston and West Kelowna school trustee Chantelle Desrosiers.

“We appreciated their support. There was just a really positive feeling about being able to help out the kids in what has been a negative situation.”

Hall said the money raised will cover the school’s field trip, busing, hot lunch and teachers’ wishlist needs for the current school year.

“We’re looked after for this year which we are very grateful for. We will continue with our other traditional fundraisers such as bake sales and that sort of stuff,” she said.

“The one thing we don’t have right now is our gaming license for 50/50 and raffle draws because of the police investigation, so we are just working through that process towards hopefully getting that license back as well.”



