Glenrosa residents asked to secure garbage

There have been several occurrences of bears getting into unsecured garbage throughout Glenrosa over the past week.

Tomorrow is garbage day and WildSafeB.C. is reminding residents to wait until the morning of collection day to put the bins out on the road. In the meantime please keep garbage securely stored in the garage, a shed or indoors.

WildSafeB.C. sightings can be viewed on WildSafe B.C.’s wesbite , bear and cougar sightings in urban areas should be reported immediately to the Conservation Officer Service hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

Knowing where the bears are allows WildSafeB.C. to be proactive instead of reactive and will allow us to keep wildlife wild and our community safe. If bears are reported only after there is conflict, then there are usually fewer management options for the Conservation Officers.

If you have any questions about managing bear attractants in your neighbourhood, contact Meg Bjordal, the WildSafeB.C. Community Coordinator at okwestside@wildsafebc.com.

