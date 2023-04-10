The flag of Antigua and Barbuda (pxfuel photo)

The flag of Antigua and Barbuda (pxfuel photo)

Global Affairs says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda

Fall reported, man found about 30 metres from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda.

Willikies Police Station, a local police force, has confirmed with The Canadian Press that the man, who they say was in his late 60s, drowned Saturday after falling from the Devil’s Bridge rock formation.

The Caribbean nation’s armed forces says in a statement that the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force coast guard received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. local time stating a tourist had fallen over the landmark.

They say another call was received shortly after reporting that the man had been found with a cut on his forehead and was unresponsive.

The defence force says a search was conducted and the man was found about 30 metres from the bridge and was taken to a doctor at the coast guard’s base, where he was pronounced dead.

Global Affairs says they are in contact with local authorities to learn more about the death and can provide no further information due to privacy concerns.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power after deadly Quebec ice storm
Next story
Police: Multiple people dead in shooting at bank building in Kentucky

Just Posted

Volunteers helped cook and serve an Easter dinner to the residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission on April 9, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Sheltered with love: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission residents enjoy a hot Easter meal

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)
Kelowna perfectly poised heading towards FIFA World Cup 2026: Tourism minister

The fundraiser will be held at AH Repair at 391 Tilley Rd, Lake Country, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 15. (OFTF photo)
Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean

Vernon Vipers forward Anson McMaster (28) and West Kelowna’s Isaiah Norlin (16) engage in hockey playoffs’ tradition of series-ending handshakes, following Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, at Kal Tire Place. The Vipers won the best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors