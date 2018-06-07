UBCO graduate student Ashley Kerik has a passion for all animals. - Contributed

Globe trotting biology student to study at UBCO

Academia path for Ashley Kerik began in Australia

Ashley Kerik has always had itchy feet. Since graduating from high school, she approached the world as one big laboratory, where new discoveries were just around the bend.

Kerik spent seven years touring much of the globe on both land and water.

She concluded her travels with the realization that an academic background would enhance and give meaning to her wanderings.

Just when her peers were donning caps and gowns to celebrate their convocations, Kerik traded in her flippers for textbooks and entered her first year at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

Despite temptations, she stayed in Kelowna long enough to complete her studies and this week will be awarded an Honours Bachelor of Science degree with a major in zoology from the Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences.

“I am a bit of an adrenaline junky, but I always knew I would continue with my education,” said Kerik. “I feel my travels really helped me narrow-in and decide on what topics I wanted to study.”

The Manitoba native discovered a love for everything marine during her time in Australia and Asia and had her eye set on spending time at the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre. For her UBC experience, the Okanagan campus was the only choice.

“I knew exactly where I wanted to go,” she said. “UBC is world-renowned for its research and at the Okanagan campus I felt I could thrive in an intimate and supportive environment.”

Kerik embraced campus life and that of the community. She was one of the UBC Okanagan Wildlife Society Club founding members and found time to be on the board of directors of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society.

Although dedicated during the school year, her wanderlust took over in the summers and Kerik spent time in Haida Gwaii and studying at the Bamfield centre.

Through perseverance and dedication, she completed an honours thesis with Biology Professor Ian Walker. During this time, she could be found on the water looking for freshwater sponges. She identified five new species living in the Okanagan.

“It was relatively easy for me to do well, because I had the passion and drive to do so,” says Kerik.

She agrees that it wasn’t always easy being a full decade older than her classmates, but for her this provided a learning opportunity. She found it enriching to listen, provide guidance and compare life experiences with her classmates.

At the same time, fieldwork and environmental issues were always common ground with her peers.

“Ashley has a real zeal for exploring the natural world,” says Laura Hooker, Kerik’s mentor and biology professor.

“This was clearly evident in my “Flora and Fauna of Inland Waters” course where she was like a ninja with a dip net. Her unbridled enthusiasm, and good eye for identification, made it a joy to grade the collections she prepared.”

Kerik strongly believes that to survive and prosper, the world needs healthy water. “If oceans die, we die.”

Through her initiatives, she’d like to promote global responsibility for these bodies of water.

There is a sea of possibilities open to Kerik but as a next step, she plans to attend graduate school to study and identify the presence of river sharks, using environmental DNA as a marker.

Her dream job is to bring the mystery and awe of the undersea world to individuals who have never had the opportunity to visit them.

In her view, the best way to save the oceans is to educate people about what might be lost if they are destroyed.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged international money launderer arrested at River Rock Casino
Next story
Grey whale buried at B.C. dump exhumed added to provincial museum’s collection

Just Posted

Update: Abandoned campfire sparks fire near Ellison Lake

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

Globe trotting biology student to study at UBCO

Academia path for Ashley Kerik began in Australia

Kelowna family makes large donation to Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The August Family, through its family foundation, has given the hospice association $221,000

Dogs wanted for Kelowna’s muddy adventure course

The first Dirty Mutter, similar to Tough Mudder, is all about your canine friend

Happy Hour talk in Kelowna takes on Shakespeare

A look inside the minds of original Shakespearean actors will be revealed

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

Grey whale buried at B.C. dump exhumed added to provincial museum’s collection

A landfill on the west coast of Vancouver Island was the site of a unique event for scientists

High school dancers raise funds for two groups

Three-school event raises $800 for hockey team and cancer centre

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

Efforts were cut short again Wednesday when downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides

Alleged international money launderer arrested at River Rock Casino

B.C. Mounties say $75,000 in cash was seized from Dan Bui Shun Jin’s hotel, as well as documents

Longest surviving person with ALS to be part of B.C. campaign walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

Tylee ties into Texan talent

Armstrong rodeo champ on scholarship in Texas, yet still makes time for training others at home

Most Read