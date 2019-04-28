Go Fish program returns to encourage kids to fish

The West Kelowna grand opening takes place May 5

There’s no better way for youngsters to learn about the sport of fishing than by fishing.

The Regional District’s Go Fish program returns May 5. The grand opening will take place at Shannon Lake Regional Park in West Kelowna and will include hot dogs.

The program will run every week until June 16 every Saturday to offer youngsters age 15 and under, a chance to catch one rainbow trout each day without a fishing license. A limited number of rods, reels and bait will be available each weekend for youngsters to use and try their luck.

‘Go Fish’ is possible by the support of the Peachland Sportsmen’s Association, along with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC and the Summerland Trout Hatchery.

The Grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Most Read