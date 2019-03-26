Gofundme campaign setup for young mother who died in Highway 3 crash

Friends hope to raise $10,000 to help the Keremeos family during this difficult time

The friends of a young mother who died in a head-on collision with a transport trailer have set up a gofundme campaign to help her children and fiancé.

Alanna Dunn, 27, was on her way to Copper Mountain Mine Friday morning, her fifth day of her new full-time position at the mine. Her SUV came into a collision with a commercial vehicle that overturned on a curve. Highway 3 was closed for 10 hours as RCMP investigated. The investigation is ongoing.

Related: Family was everything to young woman who died in collision near Keremeos

Dunn leaves behind a fiancé, Alex Fox, 10-year-old son and three-year old daughter. The family lived in Keremeos.

“A woman in a man’s world she remained very much a lady going under ground to provide for her two beautiful children Lacey Marie Fox and Nicholas Harold Nabess. Her makeup was done every shift and hair ever so perfect with miss Lacey by her side in the bathroom,” the gofund me post reads.

“A true woman setting the standard to show, especially her princess, ways of doing anything that a man could do and she proved she could do it better and her life was only to be defined by her own limits not that the social norm society would set.”

The goal of the gofund me campaign is $10,000. Money raised will help her fiancé and children during this difficult time.

Related: Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

Gofundme campaign setup for young mother who died in Highway 3 crash

