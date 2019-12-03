GoFundMe fundraiser started for Lake Country woman hurt in Bali

Brittany Roth fell off a motorbike and suffered severe leg injuries

Brittany Roth’s GoFundMe page has already raised nearly $2000 in effort to get her home. (Contributed)

A GoFundMe page has been created to help a Lake Country woman who suffered a severe leg injury in Bali, Indonesia.

Roth was exploring a small island near Bali on the back of a scooter when a sharp turn caused her knee to clip a jagged rock wall and tore her off the bike.

She was subsequently rushed to the hospital but was forced to fork out upfront $3,500 and another $12,000 before they could operate, all despite having travel insurance.

“It was an interesting week, that’s for sure,” said Roth. “When a regular day exploring the islands turns into a five-day hospital visit, you can’t help but be thankful for the people around you. To my friends, Sierra, Alisha and Jackson and all the staff at BIMC Juta, the locals who helped carry me on the stretcher, the boats, ambulances, I say thank you! I couldn’t have done any of this without you.”

Roth has suffered severe road rash, 38 stitches, a torn quad ligament, resulting in some minor knee surgery and half a cast for some time.

The campaign to help her get back on her feet has already raised nearly $2,000.

To view the GoFundMe, visit this link.

GoFundMe fundraiser started for Lake Country woman hurt in Bali

