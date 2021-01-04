Jasper Brian Braga has been identified as the man who died from a house fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1.

GoFundMe set up for Osoyoos family whose son died in house fire

The page identifies the victim as Jasper Brian Braga, his father is still in intensive care

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family who lost a son in a New Year’s Day house fire in Osoyoos. The fire also sent the father to Kelowna hospital with severe burns and fighting for his life.

The man who perished in the fire has been identified in the GoFundMe page as Jasper Brian Braga, better known as JB to all who knew him. He was well liked both in the Osoyoos community and his place of work at the A&W in his home town. He had worked there for the past three years along with his mom Esmeralda, said the GoFundMe page.

“JB was such a kind soul that touched everyone’s hearts,” wrote Kristen Mason who started the GoFundMe. “Everyone always got excited when he came walking in because he always brought so much joy into work, singing and dancing while cooking.. We would like to help out his mom Esmeralda who had her son leave her way to soon in life, and who is waiting to have her husband home who is fighting for his life at the Kelowna hospital.”

The young man died and his dad is in intensive care after the fire that broke out around 9:40 p.m. at 89th Street.

READ MORE: One person is dead and another in intensive care in Osoyoos fire

Osoyoos fire said when they got there, a family member was trying to get back inside the burning home.

Firefighters were able to get inside and rescue the young man within three minutes of arriving on the scene. He suffered extensive burns and trauma, and was treated by the firefighters until an ambulance arrived.

Father and son were taken to hospital, where Jasper died.

“Please help this amazing woman with all funding towards her son’s funeral as well as all hospital fees that come along, as well as to help her get through the hardest moment in life,” wrote Mason on the funding page.

So far, $3,000 has been raised in just one day. The goal is to raise $15,000.

Also, the AG Foods in Osoyoos is taking donations and gift cards to the family as is the Osoyoos Gift Cupboard and Osoyoos Nails is taking donations and gift cards.

To go to the GoFundMe page click here.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Fatal Fire

