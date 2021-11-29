GoFundMe set up for victim of fiery truck collision on Highway 3

Ranjanbir Singh Gill was one of three people who died

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim in a tragic crash that happened west of Princeton on Friday, Nov. 26.

Ranjanbir Singh Gill was one of three people who died in a fiery truck collision about 6 km west of Princeton on Highway 3. According to the RCMP, two tractor-trailers collided and caught fire. All of the occupants of those trucks were killed.

Gill came to Canada with his parents in 2018. He died in Princeton General Hospital due to internal fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to the GoFundMe page. He was only 22-years-old.

“Please donate as much as you can to help his parents to say goodbye to their beloved son for the last time,” wrote Gill’s brother-in-law Sukhjinder Singh.

To donate to Gill’s GoFundMe, you can visit the fundraising page here.

