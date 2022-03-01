GoFundMe set up Kelowna woman murdered while working at UBCO

Harmandeep Kaur was working as a security guard at UBCO with goals of one day attending the University

The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com (GoFundMe)

The family of a young female security officer who was assaulted while working, and then died in hospital, has set up a GoFundMe to cover the funeral and legal fees.

Harmandeep Kaur, a security guard on the UBC Okanagan campus, was attacked on Saturday (Feb. 26). Kelowna RCMP reported on Monday, that Kaur had succumbed to her injuries and that officers were investigating her death as a homicide.

“She risked and lost her young life while patrolling the very grounds that she had hoped to one day walk as a student,” said Kuljit Pabla, the organizer of Kaur’s GoFundMe; Justice for Harmandeep Kaur.

Harmandeep grew up in Kapurthala, Punjab, India, and moved to Canada in 2015.

Her family was scheduled to come and visit her in Canada in April, after being apart for a few years due to the pandemic and the constraints of seeking permanent residency. Pabla said, that Kaur was close with her all of her family.

Kaur’s family is now travelling to Kelowna from India.

Pabla explained that Kaur and her family decided that she should move to Canada after high school to further her education because they consider Canada a safe place.

“Usually, it is,” said Pabla. “She came to Canada, trying to progress her life.”

She had the goal of becoming a Canadian resident and had aspirations of attending university to one day work as a paramedic.

Kaur had been granted her permanent residency just three weeks before the attack, to which her family elated.

“We want justice for Harmandeep and her senseless, unprovoked and devastating death. Her life was taken far too soon. The money raised will be essential in helping her family with travel and funeral costs as well as potential legal costs as we pursue justice for Harmandeep,” said Pabla.

