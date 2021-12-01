Golden RCMP unable to stop pickup truck believed stolen in Sicamous

Police in Golden were unable to stop a vehicle believed to have been one of two pickup trucks stolen in Sicamous.
The trucks, a 2020 Ford F350 and a 2020 Ford F550 flatbed, along with a 27-foot travel trailer, were reported stolen from a locked compound on Maier Road in Sicamous on Monday, Nov. 29.
Later that day, at 2:30 p.m., Golden RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the stolen flatbed, but Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil said the driver failed to stop for police.
The stolen travel trailer was recovered on Nov. 30 by police near Invermere. As of Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, the two trucks hadn’t been recovered.
Anyone with information that may help with this investigation may call the Sicamous detachment at 250-836-2878, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
